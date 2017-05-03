Minor Earthquake Reported in the Midlands

(Photo: US Geological Survey)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake happened here in the Midlands late Tuesday night.

The 1.6 magnitude quake was center 10.5 miles north of Chapin, according to experts. A map posted on the agency's website showed that location is in the Monticello Reservoir, just north of Jenkinsville.

The quake happened about 3.2 miles below the surface.

It's unknown if anyone felt the quake, but it would have been very difficult: a 1.6 magnitude is very low on the scale, almost outside of the range that people would notice.

