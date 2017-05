Jamella Houser (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A missing 13-year-old girl from Orangeburg County has now been found.

Family members tell News19 that Jamella Houser has been located and is safe. It's not clear yet where she was during the time she was missing.

She'd last been seen round 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a location on Murray Road in Orangeburg.

