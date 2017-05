Cayce, SC (WLTX)-- A 15-year-old Midlands girl who'd earlier been reported as missing has been found safe.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety announced late Friday afternoon that Jurnee Smith-McBeth was located at the Walmart in West Columbia.

She had left her residence in Cayce on May 8 and had not been seen until today.

She is now at home with her parents.

