Missing 2-Year-Old Boy in Anderson Found

Devon Burton (Photo: Andreson Police)

Anderson, SC - Searchers late Friday morning found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing early Friday morning, according to Captain Mike Walters of the Anderson Police Department.

The child was found at Hudgens and Farmer streets, and was transported to AnMed, Police Chief Jim Stewart said. The boy was not outdoors overnight, and it appeared he had been dropped off where he was found.

Searchers from a variety of agencies were scouring a large residential area and nearby areas off Gossett Street on Friday morning for a 2-year-old child who was reported missing earlier in the day. The mother of 2-year-old Devon Burton reported the child missing about 5:30 a.m. The child was last seen about 3:30 a.m. when the his mother, Heather Knight, went out to buy cigarettes, police said.

Officers, search dogs and a helicopter continue to search for Devon. Police are asking area residents to stay away from the area, as the number of people at the scene is making it difficult for search dogs. About 10:20 a.m., Anderson firefighters were walking the streets near the boy's home looking in yards and lifting lids on trash bins that were set up near the street for garbage pick-up. A staging area on Gossett Street near Williamston Road held dozens of emergency vehicles, and a pair of helicopters circled above.

Some of the area that is being searched is wilderness, with tall grass, gullies and standing water. Searchers on horseback joined the effort about 11 a.m. The temperature last night dipped to the 30s overnight, and even late Friday morning a cold breeze forced searchers to bundle against the cold.

Devon was wearing a black onesie with robots on it.

When Knight went out for cigarettes, her father was asleep and the family is working with officers to help find the boy, Creamer said.

Anderson police sought help from authorities in Gray Court to find the boy's biological father, who did not know where the child had gone, Creamer said. Later, officers issued a call for help finding the father, 51-year-old Randolph Burton, 51, so they could ask more questions.

