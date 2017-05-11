Missing Aiken County Seen in the Midlands

David Levon Long (Photo: Aiken County Sheriff's Department)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - Aiken County deputies are searching for a missing man who may have been spotted in the Midlands.

David Levon Long, 43, was last seen on May 4 by his family members. He was reported missing five days later.

Officers say Long threatened to harm himself. There is a report that he may have been seen in Lexington County since his disappearance, so it's hoped somoene in the Midlands may know something.

Long is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 175 pounds.

Anyone with information which may help in locating Long is asked to contact Detective Jon Eagerton at (803) 642-7687 or the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620. People can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



