Missing Children in the Midlands: Help Us Bring Them Home

Rock One Sock Campaign for missing children (Photo: Pratt, Roshanda)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Wednesday is National Missing Children's Day. News 19 is dedicating coverage to spotlight missing children across the midlands to help bring them home.

To help raise awareness, we're partnering with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's "Rock One Sock" Campaign.

The campaign encourages people to wear one sock and take a “footsie” (a picture of your feet with one sock) photo to post to social media using the hashtag #RockOneSock. Then, challenge two friends to do the same or donate to continue to spread awareness about finding missing children.

Thousands have already participated in the campaign including News 19's Deon Guillory, who shared his picture on twitter.





The "Rock One Sock" Campaign concept stems for the idea that when a sock is lost in the laundry, the hope is that it will be found. The campaign hopes to usher in that same sense of hope and inspiration in finding missing children.

Each year more than 450,000 children are reported missing - some of them are from right here in the Midlands.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. You can call 1-800-843-5678 or visit their website.

