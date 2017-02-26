Missing Clarendon Co. 12-year-old Found Safe in Myrtle Beach

12-year-old McKayla Ward (Photo: Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) -- Clarendon County Deputies have located a missing 12-year-old from Alcolu in Myrtle Beach.

McKayla Ward left her home around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Ward was located and is in police custody in Myrtle Beach. Sheriff Baxley said she was located 'unharmed.'

Sheriff Baxley said Clarendon County Sheriff's Investigators are in Myrtle Beach, working alongside Myrtle Beach Police.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

