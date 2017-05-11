Missing Columbia Girl Says She was Kidnapped

Khadence Sharpe (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a missing teenage girl has told them she was kidnapped during her disappearance.

Officers said Thursday morning that 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe had been located.

According to deputies, the girl went to a business in 2300 block of Two Notch Road Thursday morning and called 9-1-1. She was taken from the scene to the hospital for observation.

Once she got to the hospital, she told investigators that she'd been abducted. Officers say they are investigating her statement.

Sharpe had last been seen at her home on Loggerhead Road on Monday, May 1. She was heard from again on May 3, when Sheriff Leon Lott says a message was sent from her phone to her family which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger.

© 2017 WLTX-TV