Search for Missing Columbia Swimmer Called Off for the Night

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The search for a missing Columbia swimmer in the Congaree River has been called for the night but will resume in the morning.

Fire officials say they began looking for the person around 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

A group of four people were swimming in an area of the river between the Gervais Street Bridge and Blossom Street Bridge when they were overcome by the water. One of them was able to get to some nearby rocks, while two others were rescued by a person who saw that they were in trouble.The fourth person, however, went under the water and hasn't been seen since.

Dive teams and boats searched until dark Sunday, aided in the search by a helicopter. By by mid Sunday evening, the decision was made to stop when there was no more daylight.

Fire officials briefly shut down parts of the Gervais Street bridge and the Blossom Street bridges while they searched.

