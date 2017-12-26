Missing, Endangered Beaufort County Man Last Seen Christmas Morning

(Photo: Provided by Beaufort County Sheriff's Offoce)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate an endangered missing man.

Larry Schmitz, 58, was last seen at his Bluffton home at around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, according to investigators. Deputies say he may be in a silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with S.C. license plate 55487W.

Deputies say Schmitz requires medication for a health condition, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Schmitz is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3200.

