Missing Father's Body Recovered From Lake Murray

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Coroner says the body of the father of a four-year-old girl who was found on a boat was recovered from Lake Murray on Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the body of Durham Delaura was pulled from Lake Murray around 10 a.m. Sunday morning near Sandy Beach. Fisher said the Lexington County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources helped recover Delaura's body.

Fisher said Delaura's body was discovered by a deputy on a marine patrol boat.

Sergeant Ray Lewis with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells us the last communication the father had was with his wife around 5:50 p.m. on August 25, letting her know they were on their way home.

Lewis says the father and daughter had been coming from a beach area and at some point decided to stop. The boat was reportedly in neutral with the key switch off, allowing the 4-year-old to drift towards the shore.

Lewis says around 6:30 p.m. they received a call that a small child had been found alone on a boat near Panorama Point. She had been spotted by herself by people in nearby homes who went out to get her. The father's identification was in the boat, allowing DNR to identify him.

Lewis says the limited information they have about the incident itself came from the 4-year-old. She told them that her father had fallen out of the boat and that she heard a bump.

Fisher said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

