Trinity Makaela Schmidt (Photo: Lexington Sheriff's Dept.)

Gaston, SC (WLTX) A 16-year old Lexington county girl that has been missing since last week has been found.

A tweet sent out around 9:30 PM by the Lexington Sheriff department says that they teen, Trinity Makaela Schmidt has been located and is safe with her family.

Her family had been worried since she had a medical condition that required her to take medication.

