Deputies 'Growing Concerned' for Missing Sumter Man

Michael Thompson (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who went missing after being treated at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital on September 10.

Michael Thompson, 55, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 6'1" and weighs approximately 255 lbs.

He was last seen at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital on September 10 wearing blue scrub pants with a green t-shirt and brown flip flops, according to deputies. He may also be wearing his glasses, which he requires to see well.

Deputies say Thompson suffers from mental issues but they do not believe he is a danger to the community. Thompson cannot stand for long periods of time and suffers from fainting spells, according to investigators.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000.

© 2017 WLTX-TV