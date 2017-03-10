Missing Midlands Man Found Dead in Shallow Wooded Grave

Adam Ray Davis (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw county, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say they've recovered the body of a man who'd been reported missing at the end of last year.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers say they discovered the remains of Adam Ray Davis in a shallow grave in Lee County. They'd gone to that area after getting an anonymous tip from the community.

Investigators sent their cadaver dog with deputies, who helped officers find the exact location of Davis' body. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensic investigators were called in to process the scene, and were able to confirm the man's identity definitively on Thursday.

Davis, who lived in Bethune, had been reported missing on December 29th. While investigators initially thought he was missing, they later turned it into a recovery operation.

An autopsy is being performed on his body Friday, and Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says that will help them determine where their investigation goes next.

