Missing Midlands Man's Death Now Being Investigated as Murder

Adam Ray Davis (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a they're investigating the death of a man who'd earlier been reported missing as a murder.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said Friday that they made the determination to make this a murder case based on preliminary autopsy information on the body of Adam Ray Davis.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers say they discovered Davis' remains in a shallow grave in Lee County. They went to that area after they got an anonymous tip via a letter. The letter included GPS coordinates.

Matthews says it's unusual to get a tip like that, and they don't know where it came from, but "we were glad to get it."

Investigators sent their cadaver dog with deputies, who helped officers find the exact location of Davis' body. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensic investigators were called in to process the scene, and were able to confirm the man's identity definitively on Thursday.

His body had no visible wounds, Matthews said. The remains were not in bad condition, but he adds it's suspicious for the body to be buried.

The sheriff believes whoever did this knew that area and where to take the body to be buried.

Davis, who lived in Bethune, had been reported missing on December 29th. While investigators initially thought he was missing, they later turned it into a recovery operation.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

