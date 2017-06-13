Missing Mother's Family Asks the Public for Help

Thirty-six-year-old Alena Kennedy has been missing since April 18th (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - It has been almost two months since a Lexington mother has been seen and her family is asking for your help finding her. According to an incident report filed with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 36-year-old Alena Kennedy was last seen at a convenience store on Platt Springs Road in Lexington on April 18th.

"This is not right, something is not right," said Alena's mother Jenny Kennedy.

Kennedy says she just wants to know where her daughter is.

"When I called her that weekend she just didn't answer, I texted her and somebody said, 'who is this,'" Kennedy said.

Kennedy says she thought her daughter must have lost her phone, but got worried when no other contact had been made.

"She loves to communicate and so for her not to be able to call or get on Facebook and to communicate with her friends, her family, her children," Kennedy said, "that's not like her."

"That's alarming to us," said Colby Gallagher with the Lexington County sheriff's department.

Gallagher says they been looking for signs of where she might be.

"Her bank account has not been used, she has medications that have not been picked up," Gallagher said.

Gallagher says the family reported she had been dropped off there by a friend.

"He did not see where she was going or see her enter any kind of building," Gallagher said, "he drove off at that point."

Now, they're looking for the public's help.

"Anything is helpful at this point, it's been almost two months since Alena was last seen and we're just trying to get some answers for her family," Gallagher said.

Answers the Kennedy family are looking for.

"We just want to know that she safe, and so if we can just get someone to make that call to let us know that she's alive, and that's she's ok, or if she needs help, we can get her the help," Kennedy said.

Deputies say Alena Kennedy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 105 pounds. If you have any information on where she is you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV