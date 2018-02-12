Missing NC Family Last Seen in New York: Police

Deanna Reynolds, Travis Reynolds, along with 19-month-old son Cooper.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in New York say a Fort Bragg family has been reported missing.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Utica police Lt. Bryan Coromato said on Sunday that 25-year-old Travis Reynolds, 24-year-old Deanna Reynolds and their 19-month-old son, Cooper, were last seen Feb. 5 while visiting Deanna Reynolds' family. Coromato says her family filed missing persons report for her and her son after not hearing from them since Feb. 6.

Coromato says police do not suspect foul play.

The family may have been on their way to Niagara Falls. They were also traveling with a German shepherd and husky.

Coromato says Travis Reynolds is stationed at Fort Bragg and lives in Fayetteville. His rank, job and unit are currently unclear.

Utica police are in touch with U.S. Army officials.

© 2018 Associated Press