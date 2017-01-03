Missing NC Teenage Girl May Be in the Midlands

Macayla Wallace (Photo: Brunswick County, NC Sheriff's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A missing North Carolina 15-year-old girl may be in the Midlands, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said Tuesday night that 14-year-old Macayla Wallace, who was reported missing in Brunswick County, NC, could possibly be in the area.

Wallace was last seen leaving South Brunswick High School in a silver 2011 Honda Civic Tuesday morning. Officers say she was with 15-year-old River Boyd at the time, and the two may still be together. It's believed they may have traveled into South Carolina.

The two are said to be in a relationship.

The Civic has a North Carolina license plate with the number BBY-4237. Wallace is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Brunswick County Sheriff's office at 910-363-6555.