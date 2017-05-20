Norma Bostic (Photo: Provided by Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) -- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they have located an Alzheimer's patient that was reported missing earlier Saturday night.

Deputies said that First Responders located Norma Bostic about a half mile from where she was last seen.

Deputies said they heard a female voice in a pastureland adjacent to St. Luke's Church Road. A deputy and a Rescue Squad member rode into the field and found Bostic.

Newberry County EMS and Rescue Squad members are treating Bostic at the scene.

