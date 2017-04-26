Missing Newberry County Man Found Safe

Richard Phillips (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - A missing Newberry County man has been found safe in Fairfield County, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Department.

Wednesday evening, Newberry County deputies had asked for the public's assistance in locating 78-year-old Richard Phillips, who had last been seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria section of Newberry County.

Phillips was located safe in Fairfield County after deputies received a number of calls responding to the missing person alert, saying they had seen Phillips, according to deputies.

“This is affirmation of my belief that law enforcement must partner with and engage the community to be truly effective,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. “The assistance of the public gives us thousands of more eyes and ears during any investigation making the likelihood of solving a case dramatically higher. We are so grateful and thankful for those who assisted with information in today’s missing person case.”

