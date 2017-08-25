Missing Orangeburg County Man Last Seen Walking to Find Gas

(Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are searching for an Elloree man reported missing last week after last being seen out of gas near Neeses, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a relative of 45-year-old Willie Clay Haynes reported him missing on Friday, August 18.

Deputies say the SC Highway Patrol located the car Haynes was driving on Highway 4 near Neeses around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A woman in the vehicle said she last saw Haynes leaving in search of fuel after they had run out of gas, deputies say.

Haynes is described as a 45-year-old black male standing around 6' tall and weighing about 300 pounds. He is said to have had on a tan pair of pants and a plain white T-shirt.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Haynes to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

