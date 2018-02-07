Missing Richland County Teen Returns Safely to Family Home

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Departmenty)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Richland County has been located, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Lauren Floyd reportedly returned to her family home late Tuesday night.

Floyd was reported missing after she was last seen at a residence off Broad River Road on February 3 and having no contact with her family since January 26. Floyd's disappearance was described as very uncharacteristic behavior.

She is described as a 5’0” while female with blonde and brown hair, brown eyes and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

© 2018 WLTX-TV