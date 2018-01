Dequarrius Whitted

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies say a 10-year-old boy who was missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

At the time of his disappearance, Dequarrius Whitted had attended school Tuesday and reportedly got off his usual stop near his home in Indian Land, S.C., around 2 p.m.

Whitted is reunited with his parents, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

