Missing SC Man Found, Returned Home Safe

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - Aiken County deputies say a man who'd earlier been reported as missing has been found.
Officers announced Monday that 43-year-old David Levon Long has been located, and is now home and safe.
He'd last been seen on May 4 by his family. He was reported missing five days later.
Officers were worried because he made a threat to harm himself. There had been a report that he was seen in Lexington County.
