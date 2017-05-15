WLTX
Missing SC Man Found, Returned Home Safe

wltx 11:47 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - Aiken County deputies say a man who'd earlier been reported as missing has been found.

Officers announced Monday that 43-year-old David Levon Long has been located, and is now home and safe.

He'd last  been seen on May 4 by his family. He was reported missing five days later.

Officers were worried because he made a threat to harm himself. There had been a report that he was seen in Lexington County. 

 

