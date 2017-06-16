Missing South Carolina Family of 6 Found Safe

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - Lee County deputies say a missing family of six has been found.

Officers confirmed to News19 late Friday night that 33-year-old Hattie Denise Shaw and her missing children were located, and are all safe.

Deputies say the woman had apparently had some sort of disagreement with her boyfriend, which led to her disappearance. It's unclear why she did not contact her family.

The family had not been seen or heard from since June 8. Her children ranged in age from one to seven.

According to family and friends, she did not reported to work at the Hardee's in Timmonsville for over a week. An incident report states that as of Thursday, she had made no financial transactions.

All of those factors led to great concern from her family.

