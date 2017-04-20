Missing South Carolina Man Found Dead

Toney Wood (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County, SC (WLTX) - The body of a Union County man missing since Wednesday has been found, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 49-year-old Toney Ray Wood was found dead in Spartanburg County. Authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Officers say a family member reported Wood missing on Wednesday.

According to Wood's mother, who lives next door to her son, she last spoke to him Tuesday night and that everything appeared to be normal. When she went to bed around midnight, his car was still parked outside the house.

Wood worked as a manager at a Subway restaurant, and his family says he never missed work. He was supposed to have been at the store by 6 a.m. Wednesday, but never showed up.

When his mom looked inside his home after he didn't go to work, she found his work clothes laid out, his cell phone, and a ring. His bed was also still made.

