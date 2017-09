Kristen Blackmon, (Photo: Sumter SO)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A missing Sumter County mother and her newborn baby have been found safe.

Deputies say Kristen Blackmon, 35, returned home with her 10-day-old child.

She has last been seen Thursday after leaving a pediatric doctor's office in Sumter with her baby.

Officers say she has apparently left on her own and then decided to return.

© 2017 WLTX-TV