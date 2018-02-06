Missing Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Found

Judith Cole (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- Sumter County deputies say a 75-year-old missing woman with Alzheimer's has been found.

Judith Cole was located Tuesday in Mississippi, according to Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say she is fine and will be reunited with her family.

Cole was reported missing Monday when she left her Sumter home around 7:30 a.m.

Read previous story: 75-year-old Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Spotted in Upstate.

© 2018 WLTX-TV