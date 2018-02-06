WLTX
Close

Missing Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Found

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 11:22 AM. EST February 06, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- Sumter County deputies say a 75-year-old missing woman with Alzheimer's has been found. 

Judith Cole was located Tuesday in Mississippi, according to Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say she is fine and will be reunited with her family. 

Cole was reported missing Monday when she left her Sumter home around 7:30 a.m. 

Read previous story: 75-year-old Sumter Woman with Alzheimer's Spotted in Upstate. 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories