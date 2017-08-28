Missing Teen Didn't Return Home from School

Heidi Lara (Photo: Cayce DPS)

CAYCE, SC - (WLTX) A search is underway for a teenager who did not return home from school last week.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says 16-year-old Heidi Lara did not come home on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

