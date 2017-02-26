Missing Teen with Autism Found

Hunter Lazo (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Department)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they have located a 19-year-old with autism Sunday night.

Deputies found Hunter Lazo about three miles from his residence about 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the Newberry County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound Team, a DNR Officer, and members of the Newberry County Emergency Services found the missing teen.

Lazo was taken by ambulance to the emergency room for further evaluation.

