Missing Teen with Autism Found

wltx 6:59 PM. EST February 26, 2017

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they have located a 19-year-old with autism Sunday night.

Deputies found Hunter Lazo about three miles from his residence about 5:15 p.m.  Deputies said the Newberry County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound Team, a DNR Officer, and members of the Newberry County Emergency Services found the missing teen.

Lazo was taken by ambulance to the emergency room for further evaluation.

