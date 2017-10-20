Missing Woman Found Safe in Lexington County

Miranda Butler (Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a missing woman from Horry County has been found safe.

Officers say 27-year-old Miranda Butler was located in West Columbia Friday morning. No further details on her discovery were made available.

She'd last been seen on August 8 at the City Gas station on Bush River Road across from the Walmart..

Butler is an Horry County native, but her family tells officers she came to Columbia early this summer to enter a drug rehabilitation center.

