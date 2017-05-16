Missing Woman Makes Contact with Family, Not Being Held Against Will

Deasha Hicks (Photo: RCSD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say the family of a missing 20-year-old woman has made contact with her, and say they are comfortable knowing where she is.

Deputies said Tuesday that Deasha Hicks had reached out to her relatives, and told them that she is not being held against her will. The family says they are fine with that knowledge.

Officers had announced earlier that Hicks had left her home on April 28, and was supposed to have returned on May 3, but never did.

Calls to her phone went straight to voicemail, and her Facebook page was deleted. Her family was concerned because they said that was uncharacteristic of her.

She also didn't take prescribed medication with her.

