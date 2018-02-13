Missing York Man Found Alive and Safe

(Photo: Provided by the York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The 66-year-old man who went missing in York County this weekend has been located, and is safe, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: William C Gervais has been located & is safe. Thank you for your assistance #YCSONews https://t.co/HvkxRuhaus — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 13, 2018

Deputies say William Charles Gervais was reported missing after he abruptly left his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Gervais left home without his medicine or his cell phone, authorities say.

Gervais is described as a 66-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'11" and weighs approximately 260 lbs.

Officials say Gervais is diabetic and did not have his medication with him.

