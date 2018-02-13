WLTX
Missing York Man Found Alive and Safe

wltx 4:31 PM. EST February 13, 2018

YORK COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The 66-year-old man who went missing in York County this weekend has been located, and is safe, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say William Charles Gervais was reported missing after he abruptly left his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Gervais left home without his medicine or his cell phone, authorities say.

Gervais is described as a 66-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'11" and weighs approximately 260 lbs.

Officials say Gervais is diabetic and did not have his medication with him.

 

