MLK Day Events and Observances in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, which falls on the third Monday of every January. The day, also celebrating King's birthday, honors his legacy and shines a light on civil rights.

Here's a sampling of events you can be a part of here in the Midlands.

Sunday, January 14, 2018:

SC NAACP Tribute Concert

4 p.m. Zion Baptist Church, Columbia

MLK Evensong Service

4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is partnering with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Columbia for the Cathedral service. U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson, who prosecuted Dylann Roof, and Mother Emmanuel pastor Eric Manning, who became friends in response to the profound tragedy of the Charleston shooting, will share the homily.

Monday, January 15, 2018:

SC NAACP Annual Prayer Service

8:30 a.m., Zion Baptist Church, Columbia

King Day at the Dome March

9:30 a.m., Downtown Columbia

The South Carolina NAACP, who is organizing the event, says participants will march for education equity, a fair criminal justice system, voting rights, affordable housing, fair employment and healthcare for all. Those wishing to join the March should line up at Washington and Gadsden Streets in downtown Columbia at 9:20 a.m.

King Day at the Dome Rally

10:00 a.m., S.C. State House, Columbia

Chappelle Memorial AME MLK Day Celebration

11 a.m., Chappelle Memorial AME Church, Columbia

Chappelle Memorial AME Church, located at 1101 Pine Street, invites you to attend its annual Martin Luther King Day Program at 11 a.m. on Monday. Rev. Jamey O. Graham, Sr., pastor of Saint John Baptist Church will deliver the message. This year they will honor leaders in the communications field: Beryl Dakers, Darci Strickland, William “Bill” Terrell, and Curtis Wilson.

FAAAC presents In Celebration of Dreamers

12 - 3 p.m. Columbia Museum of Art, Columbia (FREE ADMISSION)

Join Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC) to celebrate the opening of bridge/refrain, a short film by Roni Nicole Henderson exploring a young woman’s arrival to the land of the ancestors after falling victim to gun violence. In conjunction with the film, the FAAAC presents In Celebration of Dreamers, a day of lively self-care for all ages. Meet the artist, try your hand at crafting affirmation keepsakes, move to the rhythm of vocal and dance performances by NAACP’s ACT-SO Columbia Chapter, and explore the galleries.

30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

3 p.m. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and Community Center, Columbia

Members of the Alpha Psi Lambda and Omicron Iota Lambda chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the historic marker honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the corner of Harden and Greene Streets.

