Mug Shot of Megan Nicole Watford Courtesy Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Sumter County--(WLTX) A Sumter County mother is facing neglect charges after she and her two children test positive for drugs.

Sheriff's deputies say 28-year-old Megan Nicole Watford and her children, ages 2 and 7, each tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

Watford is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

