Irmo, SC (WLTX) – A mother is shaken up after a stranger tried to lure her son into a car.

“It was really scary,” Kristin Kibbe said.

Kibbe said her 11-year-old-son was approached by a woman in a red car last week.

"He just seemed so like ‘oh yeah this lady just told me to get in her car,’ I'm instantly, my heart was racing and I'm just, I couldn't believe it. He didn't realize the gravity of the situation,” the concerned mom explained.

She said her son said he was riding his bike and hanging with friends on Friarsgate Boulevard right down the street from their house when it all happened. She said when he got back home, she knew something was up.

“He just seemed a little more shook up more than normal,” she said. “He was just very matter of factly, ‘some lady tried to get me to get into her car.’”

Kibbe said her son did not get into the car and left on his bike. She said her son said the woman was wearing nursing scrubs and had teddy bears in the car.

Another boy said he was also approached by a stranger Tuesday in the 7000 block of St. Andrews Road near a church parking lot. He also didn't get in the car.

“I couldn't believe it,” Kibbe said.

She said she immediately posted the incident on the neighborhood website.

Kibbe said she and the other moms in her neighborhood now look out for each other's children a lot more than before.

The Irmo Police Department needs your help finding the suspect.



Anyone with information about these incidents, they are asked to contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521 (dispatch center) (803) 781-8088 (headquarters) or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

