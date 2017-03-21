Mom Waits Two Years To Adopt Baby, Both Die After House Fire

A mother, a father and two of their children died following a house fire in West Columbia Tuesday morning. One of the kids was a 10-month-old baby boy who had just been adopted by the family. (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A mother, a father and two of their children died following a house fire in West Columbia Tuesday morning. One of the children was a 10-month-old baby boy who had just been adopted by the family.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 34-year-old Amanda Kelly, 42-year-old Scott Kelly, 9-year-old Elizabeth Kelly, and 10-month-old Judah Kelly were killed in the fire.

Three other family members were able to escape, including their grandmother who was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center and two children, Bekah and Jared Kelly.

The family was a part of Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Amanda, or Mandy as church leaders called her, was a woman's leader with the church and a blogger. Scott Kelly was a deacon and worked in the information technology department at the University of South Carolina.

In her blog, Worship Full Living, Mandy Kelly wrote about homeschooling, worship and adoption.

Adoption had been a huge part of Amanda Kelly's life. She grew up not ever knowing her biological father, her step dad adopted her at the age of three. She discovered she was infertile at the age of 26 and when she got married to Scott Kelly, she adopted his three kids who had lost their biological mother. When Kelly adopted the kids they were ages10, 6 and 3.

"But the longing inside my heart was still to have a baby. To experience life with my child from the very beginning" she wrote in a blog post.

Mandy and Scott Kelly had been trying to adopt a baby for over two years when they finally welcomed Judah into the family. The baby was almost a newborn, says Pastor Eddie Coakley from Trinity Baptist Church, when the Kelly's adopted him.

Now the two surviving children are with family members. Their grandmother is expected to have surgery, then be released from the hospital.

Trinity Baptist Church is organizing a fundraiser to help the family, if you'd like to participate please click here.

Additionally the church post this message on Facebook:

"Every day, I live with infertility. I see “I am pregnant” announcements. Gender reveals. Ultrasounds. And I am excited – for every. single. one. However, some of the greatest advice I have been given has been to grieve. Yes, I grieve. Three to four times a year, when I do get a cycle, I cry. I grieve for the loss of a child that will never be in my womb. Eyes that wont look like mine. Kicks and flutters in my tummy that wont be felt. Yes my friend, if you struggle with infertility, please grieve. You have a right -you have loss. Most people don’t feel like I have dealt with loss- because the baby was never there. However, it is the loss of what WON’T be." - Mandy Kelly

