Money Monday: Uncomfortable Family Money Talks

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Talking about money is never easy and it can get especially difficult with family members. Steven Hughes (@KnowMoneySteve) gives you four keys when tackling crucial conversations around finances:

• Identify The Topic You Want To Cover - Be direct with what you want to talk about with your family member. As Consumer Reports suggested, go for one topic at a time. Trying to tackle all of your money issues at once will move the conversation in the wrong direction

• Uncover Problems Without Assuming - The worst thing to do in these conversations is to have your mind made up on what the other person is thinking or feeling. Open-ended questions will assist in understanding one another.

• Refuse the Sucker's Choice - Making the result of a topic an "either/or" decision can make it more controversial or derail a conversation

• Work On Yourself First - It's great to have suggestions, but even better to have actions that you will take to improve a money situation in your family.

Money is often a taboo topic. Theses keys will help you open the door to solutions and not harp on the problems.

