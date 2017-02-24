Moped Shop Fears Legislation Could Diminish Business (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- House lawmakers could debate a bill next week that would regulate mopeds, a measure that they've tried to pass multiple times.

However, it's concerning moped businesses and their customers, who fear that the convenience and affordability of getting a moped will be obselete with the regulations of the bill.

The bill would make moped drivers register with the DMV, be insured, and wear safety equipment like vests and helmets. It would also set a legal speed and allow enforcement to penalize drivers who drink and drive on a moped.

With an uptick in sales, lawmakers say the legislation is necessary.

"As our state grows, more and more of these are on the roads," Rep. James Smith said. "We're going to have to elevate the sophistication of our laws in the area."

Owner of Hawgs Scooters in Columbia, Justin Clark said the changes would defeat the purpose of why so many people buy mopeds.

"We deal with a lot of lower income, college students, people who don't have a lot of money; It's their only option," Clark said. "Not to mention, the added costs to consumers about going to the DMV, the more money they have to spend there and the time."

Last year, the moped bill got to the governor's desk, but Governor Haley vetoed the measure because it would require moped drivers to wear safety vests, which she said was going too far.

Rep. smith said they will likely fight to leave that part out of the bill this year.

