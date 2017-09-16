11 AM Update: More Activity in the Tropics

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed Saturday morning. The disturbance was moving west at 22 mph. It was located 755 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. It had winds of 35 mph.

Tropical storm watches were issued Saturday for the Lesser Antilles. Strengthening is expected during the next two days for this storm. It may become a tropical storm later Saturday and may approach hurricane strength as it moves towards the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Lee formed early Saturday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This storm was moving west at 12 mph. It was located 655 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles. The storm is not expected to strengthen over the next two days. There are no warnings or watches associated with Tropical Storm Lee.

Hurricane Jose is still moving through the Atlantic. The Category 1 hurricane is moving northwest at 9 mph. The storm had winds of 80 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. The hurricane was located about 480 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC.

There are currently not watches or warnings in effect with Jose, but interests from North Carolina to New England should monitor the storm.

Tropical storm watches may be needed for parts of that area during the next few days.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

