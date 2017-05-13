More Hot Weather this Week

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Mother's Day will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.

A low pressure system moved across the area Saturday. This brought some showers and thunderstorms to the Midlands. The clouds and rain kept temperatures cool. Many places only hit the middle and upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

High pressure move in and control our weather for the next several days. Dry weather is expected for much of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures heating up during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s Sunday and will climb into the lower 90s by Monday. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s Tuesday through Friday, and there will be little chance for rain. Humidity levels will be increasing, so heat index values may make it feel even hotter.

High pressure will continue to dominate into next weekend. It will be partly cloudy and hot. Rain is not expected until the following week.

