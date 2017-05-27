More Hot Weekend Weather

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- More hot weather on the way for the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Saturday was dry and hot. High temperatures across the Midlands climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Columbia hit 91° Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be hot too, but there will be a small chance for some showers and storms during the day. High temperatures again will be in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

There may be a slightly better chance for showers and storms Tuesday as a front approaches the area. Right now, little chance for rain on Wednesday, but showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Friday may be the best chance for rain. This will come in the form of scattered showers and storms.

© 2017 WLTX-TV