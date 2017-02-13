More Jobs Coming to Columbia Trane Facility

(Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Trane announced Monday that its Columbia, South Carolina manufacturing facility is one of four U.S. facilities that will absorb a total of about 250 jobs later this year.

The jobs will result from the closing of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which will close in a series of phases beginning later this year.

Trane said its facilities in Lynn Haven, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Vidalia, Georgia; and Tyler, Texas will now make residential and light commercial air conditioning products.

The move to close the Arkansas manufacturing facility comes after a strategic review of its business operations, according the company. “By moving operations to other U.S. facilities, Trane is optimizing its manufacturing footprint, which is required to remain competitive in today’s environment” a company spokesperson said.

Manufacturing operations at the Trane Commercial HVAC plant, also located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, will remain.

(© 2017 WLTX)