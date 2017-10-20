More People Working in South Carolina Than Ever Before

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State officials say more people are working in South Carolina than ever before.



The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday the state's jobless rate in September fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in August. More than 2.2. million people were working across the state, a figure officials say is a record high.



In the past year, officials say South Carolina's labor force has grown by nearly 27,000 people. The level of unemployed people has gone down by nearly 13,000.



Trade, transportation and utilities jobs were up by 4,300 compared with August. Construction and manufacturing jobs were up by a total of 3,600.



Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4.4 percent in August to 4.2 percent in September.

