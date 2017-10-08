More Rain Chances Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - More rain, very warm temperatures expected through Thursday.

Remnants of Nate will continue to move towards the Northeast, but moisture and the chances for rain will remain in the area the next several days.

Sunday was hot and very humid. High temperatures hit the upper 80s, but with the humidity it felt like the middle 90s at times.

Monday will be hot and muggy too. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Monday under cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be possible Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will move into the area Thursday. There will still be a chance for showers and storms Thursday as the front is in the area.

Some slightly cooler, drier air will move into the area Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the last day of the workweek with highs in the lower 80s.

