More Severe Weather Possible Sunday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- More severe weather is possible Sunday across the Midlands.

The severe weather threat for the Midlands ended late Saturday afternoon, but we are expecting an even greater risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Showers and storms began moving through the southern half of the central Midlands around 3 p.m. The National Weather Service issued two separate tornado warnings for Orangeburg County.

There has been no confirmation of any tornado touchdowns, although there was one isolated report of trees down along the intersection of Highway 301 and Binnicker Bridge Road.

The Storm Prediction Center says we will likely see another round of severe weather Sunday. This will likely impact the entire Midlands, not just the southern half of the area.

Showers and storms are expected to develop early in the day, before sunrise Sunday. Some severe weather will be possible Sunday morning.The rain will end by mid-morning. Some sunshine will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours. This will give us some daytime heating and increase the severe weather threat for the afternoon.

The next round of showers and storms will develop during the early afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes will be possible Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.

