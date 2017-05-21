More Showers, Storms Monday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Showers and storms returned to the Midlands Sunday. More rain is on the way for the workweek.

Showers and storms moved through the Midlands Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. This brought the area some much-needed rain. It also helped cool temperatures off. High temperatures in the Midlands were in the middle and upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

The next several days the weather will be unsettled. A front will stall and remain in the area through Wednesday. A series of disturbances will move along the front. This will bring us more chances for showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday.

The showers and storms that do develop could produce some locally heavy downpours. Our in-house forecast model indicates most areas will receive between 2-3" inches of rain. A few isolated areas could receive more. Some flash flooding is also possible through Wednesday.

The combination of clouds and rain will help keep temperatures down slightly. Highs will be in the middle 80s Monday and the lower 80s, upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night. The front will bring an end to the rain.

Cooler, drier air will push into the Midlands behind the front resulting in a pleasant end to the workweek. Enjoy it as temperatures will be heating up going into the Memorial Day weekend. It should be dry next weekend, with only a small chance of a shower or storm Sunday afternoon.

