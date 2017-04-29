More Summer-Like Weather Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The hot and humid conditions will continue Sunday, but there will be a chance for showers and storms Monday.

The weekend started off dry and hot. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. An increase in clouds on Sunday may help keep temperatures a couple of degrees lower, but it will still be hot.

A cold front will be passing through the area Monday night. Ahead of the front it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall is likely to be moderate at best. Dry weather will return for the middle of the week and temperatures will not be as hot.

Another storm system will be approaching the region on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday night with showers ending Friday. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the area on Friday behind the front. It will be noticeably cooler for the next weekend.

There are still some differences in the forecast models for Friday and Saturday, so confidence is low at the end of the week into next weekend.

