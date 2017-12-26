More Than Thirty Years of Christmas Giving and Dinner at a Midlands Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - One Midlands church has been making sure families don't miss out on Christmas for thirty-two years.

For more than thirty years, Robert Keeder has been the man in charge organizing Christmas Dinner for those in need at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

There's turkey, ham, and all the other trimmings that come along with it. Not only do families receive a meal, they also get a bag of essentials including clothes, deodorant, a toothbrush, and more. Kids are also able to pick out a toy to take home with them from Toys for Tots.

The church says they serve 800 men, women, and children each year.

© 2017 WLTX-TV