More Warm, Wet Weather Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The unseasonably warm weather will continue Monday, but the chance for rain will stick around too.

Sunday was mild and overcast. A few areas picked up some rain. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 70s. The warm, wet weather will continue Monday.

Skies will continue to be cloudy through Tuesday with a chance for showers both days. It will not rain all day at any time, but the threat of rain will be with us.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal Monday, but a cold front will pass through the area late in the day. This will cool our temperatures Tuesday.

A wedge of cool air will be in place on Tuesday keeping readings in the 50s all day. There will be a few light showers in the area too.

The wedge of cool air will break on Wednesday and there may be a little sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s.

Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday and this will continue through Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s both days.

A few showers will be possible Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. We may see a few lingering showers Sunday. High for the second half of the weekend will be in the middle 60s.

